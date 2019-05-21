Khloe Kardashian ‘For Sure Had A Nose Job,’ Surgeons Weigh In On New Video

Khloe Kardashian has been sparking nose job rumors ever since new footage of her emerged – on May 17, a promotional video for Khloe’s upcoming Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast was released. The 34-year-old’s nose appeared markedly narrow with a tip that seemed noticeably turned up.

While suspect fans were mostly left with the option of debating their thoughts on social media, more expert opinions have since weighed in.

On May 20, Hollywood Life spoke to three plastic surgeons. Miami-based surgeon Dr. Constantine Mendieta told the media outlet his thoughts.

“Khloe at some point for sure had a nose job…. she is looking like a rock star.”

Also suggesting that the Good American founder may have gone under the knife was Dr. Anthony Youn, per his words.

“It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have!”

Dr. Youn was asked to clarify whether he thought the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had undergone full rhinoplasty or simply had filler. His take was that filler can change nasal shape, but that “looking shorter” can only be achieved via a surgical procedure. He “[suspected]” Khloe’s recent look to be the result of “surgery, not filler.”

Hollywood Life also spoke to Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, Dr. McCoy Moretz. This expert seemed less convinced of a full surgical procedure. Dr. Moretz felt that filler and Botox may be responsible for the star’s altered appearance. Moretz did, however, state the suspect filler to be a corrective measure for “an overly aggressive rhinoplasty [Khloe] had in the past.”

Fans appeared to have made up their minds before the expert input, though. Social media has been overflowing with comments pertaining to Khloe and her nose. One user made a comparison on Twitter.

“Haven’t been keeping up with them for a while but did Khloe Kardashian get herself Michael Jackson’s nose?” they wrote.

Looks like someone got another new nose!! I wondered why she has been hiding for the past 2 weeks! I legit thought she was her mother, she looks SO different here vs. her IG pics! #KhloeKardashian Only the nose knows! pic.twitter.com/PrH1Akk7qr — Kimberly K. (K.K.W.) (@GingerhairGrnEy) May 18, 2019

As The Inquisitr reports, Khloe’s sneak peek podcast footage isn’t the first nose job headline-maker for the star. Her May 14 Instagram picture (seen below) also sparked comments.

Khloe has aired her views on cosmetic surgery in the past. In July 2018, Khloe told E! News that a nose job was something she would consider. She admitted to thinking about it on a daily basis.

Hollywood Life‘s three surgeons may not have had this mother of one as their patient, but the “for sure” opinion is making the media outlet’s headline.