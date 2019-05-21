NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Made Golden State Warriors ‘Unbeatable,’ Says Draymond Green

Can the Warriors prevent Kevin Durant's departure next summer?

While Kevin Durant is recovering from injury and rumors continue to circulate about his NBA future, the Golden State Warriors keep their focus on winning their third consecutive NBA championship. Despite not having Durant on the floor, the Warriors managed to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals to secure their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals. With their recent success, some people are starting to think that the Warriors don’t need Durant to win multiple championships.

Such gossip has reached All-Star forward Draymond Green, who strongly denied that the Warriors are better without Kevin Durant. In an interview with ESPN, Green said that they were already a “very good team” before they acquired Durant in the summer of 2016, but his arrival made the Warriors “unbeatable.” Green believes they will be needing Durant and DeMarcus Cousins back in order to have a strong chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season.

“There’s been so much talk about how, ‘Oh, they’re the Warriors. Before Kevin got there they were great.’ Bulls—,” Green said. “We was [sic] damn good. I think we were a very good team who was tough to beat. I think when Kevin came here, he made us unbeatable. When DeMarcus [Cousins] came here, it made people scratch their head even more. And so we need those guys. The next series is going to be tough, and I hope and pray that we can get him back.”

The Warriors are not better without Kevin Durant, you just want them to be. https://t.co/6PwMxVe9Hm — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) May 20, 2019

Durant and Green may have their differences and had a heated exchange of words earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, but they are both aware of how important they are to the Warriors. The Warriors may no longer need to face LeBron James in the NBA Finals, but the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently going again each other in the Eastern Conference Finals, aren’t teams that could be underestimated in a best-of-seven series.

Though they succeeded to take down the best teams in the Western Conference, the Warriors definitely want to head into the NBA Finals at 100 percent strength. Unfortunately, as of now, it remains a big question mark as to when Kevin Durant will return to the court. As ESPN noted, the Warriors remain optimistic that Durant could rejoin them in the NBA Finals, but they can’t give any specific date when he will be allowed to play again. The same thing goes with DeMarcus Cousins, who has been on the sideline since suffering a torn right quad in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.