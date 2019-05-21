Kelly Clarkson Puts 37-Pound Weight Loss On Display In A Red Satin Dress

Kelly's putting her weight loss on show in a new snap from 'The Voice' set after revealing her diet secrets.

Kelly Clarkson is giving fans another look at her impressive weight loss in another backstage snap from The Voice. The gorgeous snap of the star shared to her Instagram account on May 20 ahead of the first part of the finale, which continues tonight, showed her rocking her first The Voice finale ensemble – a curve-hugging red satin dress and black tights – just days after shutting down claims that she took “weird pills” to drop the pounds.

Clarkson shot the camera a big smile as she posed with both hands on her waist to highlight her increasingly shrinking middle, which she also proudly showed off in her ruched red gown that stretched down past her knees.

The “Love So Soft” singer opted to keep her legs covered with her black tights and also paired her red gown with a sweetheart style, black top underneath her satin look. The mom of two, who tagged her entire glam team in the upload, paired the look with a pair of strappy red heels.

Looking happy and healthy in her latest photo, the American Idol Season 1 winner’s latest post highlighting her weight loss comes shortly after she clapped back at allegations suggesting she’d been following “fad diets” and taking “weird pills” to get her weight down.

“Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets,” Kelly tweeted last week, as The Inquisitr reported.

“All of this is not true,” The Voice coach – who currently sits alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine on the singing competition – then added. “I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients. #DrGundry.”

Kelly was referencing the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain by Dr. Steven Gundry, which she previously confirmed was the secret to her 37-pound weight loss last year.

“I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” Clarkson said during an appearance on Today last June while discussing her weight loss, adding that the main reason she decided to follow the eating plan was because of an auto-immune disease she’s had since 2006.

She doubled down on her support for Dr. Gundry’s plan on Twitter last week after a fan on Twitter asked about how she lost weight.

“I read The Plant Paradox by Dr. Gundry. He gives you yes & no lists 2 go by & tells why you should avoid things & basically it all comes down to lectins & inflammation,” Clarkson tweeted on May 18.

Kelly then continued in her tweet, “It’s a very detailed read as far as it being a giant science class but it has been helpful 4 me.”

Clarkson then added “#UCanDoIt” with a thumbs up emoji to show her support for the fan.