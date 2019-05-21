Rita Ora Reveals That Dating Isn’t Her Main Priority Right Now But Wants A Big Family

While in the middle of a world tour, Rita Ora took some time to speak to The Sun newspaper about where she’s at right now when it comes to dating and settling down.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-toppers “Phoenix World Tour” started earlier this year in March in Australia in Melbourne on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month.

In April, the European leg started in Oslo, Norway. She is currently still embarking on the leg in the U.K., where on Friday, May 24, she will play London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Ora is so busy, she has admitted that dating isn’t her main priority right now.

“I get linked with every man I’m seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn’t my main priority,” Music News reported the “Poison” songstress saying.

“But I don’t want to leave it too late either, because I do want to have a massive family in the future,” she continued.

With Rita always having a busy schedule and there always being speculation about who she is allegedly dating, she finds it hard to start dating someone.

“I’ve found it’s too difficult to date someone,” she expressed.

“If it’s too difficult, that really confirms it’s just not the right time.”

It was reported that in March, she split up with Spider-Man actor, Andrew Garfield. She has also dated Calvin Harris in the past who wrote and produced her U.K. No. 1 single, “I Will Never Let You Down.”

Her debut album, Ora, topped the U.K. album chart in 2012 and contained a total of five top 20 hits, with four of them achieving the top 10.

In total, she has achieved four U.K. singles that have topped the charts — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

Her second studio album, Phoenix, was released late last year. The album peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. and sparked a number of hit singles — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You” with Liam Payne, “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.”

Rita has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her latest role is playing Dr. Ann Laurent in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which came out earlier this month.

On Instagram, Rita’s account boasts over 14.8 million followers.