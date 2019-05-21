Ashley Graham Goes For A Workout In Sports Bra And Skin-Tight Yoga Pants That Highlight Curves

Model Ashley Graham shot to fame as a rookie in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s 2016 edition and has since earned a following of millions of fans with her sensual bikini shots and inspiring body positivity and inclusion advocacy. On Monday, the 31-year-old model took to popular social media site Instagram to post a couple of cheeky post-workout snaps.

In the photos, the voluptuous brunette stands in front of a garage door as she sips on a cup of orange juice. She’s dressed in a sage green sports bra that highlights her busty chest and hip-hugging white yoga pants that flaunt every curve. The model has her long, brown hair pulled up into a bun and shows off light-pink manicured nails.

In the second snap, Ashley strikes a silly pose for the camera, jutting her hip out to show off the curve of her pert backside and throwing her head back while closing her eyes. She holds the juice up in front of her while smiling serenely and resting the other hand on her thigh.

The model captioned the images with a spunky message outlining her love for orange juice to quench her thirst. She adds that while it may seem like it, she is not posing for an ad, but rather because she’s just a passionate lover of OJ. Ashley finishes by commenting that she isn’t a fan of juice cleanses because they spike her blood sugar.

The model’s 8.4 million followers loved her latest post, leaving hundreds of comments complimenting Ashley on her beauty and silly nature, with many expressing how much they wanted a glass of orange juice after seeing the photos.

One Instagram user wrote, “I wish I was as confident as you are with my body. i love you, Ashley,” while another commented, “Oh my goodness. You have made everything about being a curvy woman exciting.”

Loading...

Yet another follower chimed in with, “You are goals!!! Seriously beautiful!!!”

The model has earned love and respect from fans all over the world for her body positivity advocacy. The first size-16 model ever to land the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue spoke to Glamour about how she ended up becoming a body image activist.

Ashley told the publication that she didn’t always feel very confident but that she lives by the motto, “Be your own woman. Be your own kind of role model. And remember that the women around you are women you can lift up. You can change their lives.”