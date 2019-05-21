Nicole Scherzinger Shows Serious Curves In A Red-Hot Swimsuit

Nicole's showing some skin in a backless red bathing suit.

Nicole Scherzinger is flaunting some serious skin and her amazing curves in a red-hot swimsuit. The former Pussycat Dolls singer took to Instagram on May 20 to channel her inner Baywatch and show off her toned body in a pretty revealing bathing suit while heading home to the sun and taking in the dazzling sights and sounds of Hawaii.

The stunning photo featured the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer facing side on to the camera as she looked out into the distance over the sandy beach and the ocean towards the stunning mountains which were slightly obscured by the clouds.

While rocking her backless fire-engine red one-piece swimwear, Nicole had her signature long brunette hair tied up on top of her head in a seriously high top knot while also sporting a sunhat with the top cut out to make way for her bun.

Scherzinger gave her 3.7 million followers just a glimpse at her booty in the swimsuit as she pulled down her colorful sarong slightly to show a little more skin. In the caption of her latest social media upload, the former The X Factor judge told fans that she was heading to her tropical home state for the weekend, as she hails from Honolulu, Hawaii, but was raised in Louisville, Kentucky.

The skin-flashing red swimsuit snap revealed Nicole’s incredible curves, though it wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that the star had given her fans a look at her amazing body in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr previously reported last month, Scherzinger celebrated Earth Day by sharing a bikini photo with her fans. She posted a stunning snap of herself posing at the beach in her skimpy two-piece.

“Realign yourself, your soul and your spirit with Mother Earth,” the singer captioned the stunning beach photo. “Love, cherish and protect her as we should ourselves.”

The star has also revealed just how she got the amazing body she’s showing off recently.

The Inquisitr shared a clip Nicole posted of herself at the gym as she put in some seriously hard work to get herself looking tight and toned.

“Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, we try to do different things,” the star previously revealed in an interview with Women’s Health of how she keeps herself motivated to workout by getting her friends in on the action.

“We’ll go hiking one day and then we’ll try a sculpting hot yoga class, then we’ll do a cardio,” The Masked Singer panellist continued of how she likes to change things up to keep her body guessing, before then adding, “We just motivate each other.”

Scherzinger also shared the best health advice she’s ever gotten.

“Love and accept yourself. Get lots of sleep – sleep really makes such a huge difference. Drink lots of water,” she said. “Don’t deprive yourself of anything because eventually you’ll crave it and then you might binge on it. Everything in moderation.”