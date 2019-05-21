‘Sister Wives’ Star ‘Scared’ After Big Life Changes

Sister Wives star Aspyn Brown experienced two big changes in one day. She graduated from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and moved to Utah with husband Mitch Thompson in just 24 hours. The reality star, who graduated with her husband and her family by her side, mused about the big changes and the emotions she experienced on her Instagram page.

Brown noted on the family’s reality series that while her polygamist clan was planning their big move to the state of Arizona, she and Mitch were planning to stay put in Las Vegas so she could finish her education as it was important for her to receive her degree.

She posted a photo on her Instagram page where she relayed her feelings of satisfaction, knowing that she was reaching the end of her journey as a student.

“I applied for graduation and after 6 years as a student at UNLV will be graduating in May!” Brown announced. “I changed my major VERY last minute and have no regrets as I know I am doing something I love that will bring me success. I am so grateful to my parents who have helped me through much of it, my husband who moved to Vegas to spend my last year supporting me as I work towards my goal and my sorority Alpha Xi who gave me the courage to do it all while surrounded by an amazing group of women.”

Brown married Mitch Thompson in June 2018 in a gorgeous ceremony that honored her husband’s Scottish heritage in front of 120 guests at La Caille restaurant in Sandy, Utah, reported People Magazine. She is the daughter of Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine Brown.

Thompson’s mother made hats for all four of Brown’s mothers — Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn — while Mitch and Kody both wore kilts.

Aspyn Brown posted several photos of her graduation day to Instagram, noting that she was so happy her family made the trip from Arizona to be there on her special day. While fans noted that there was one absent mom, Robyn Brown, Aspyn explained that she was ill and sent her well-wishes, and that would celebrate at a later date.

As for the big upheaval on her graduation day? She and Thompson were all packed up and ready to leave Las Vegas behind to start a new life in Utah. The reality star revealed that she rushed the move on the day of her graduation in order to start work at her new job the very next day.

The dedicated young woman revealed she was “scared” about the big changes ahead as she moves forward in her life with Thompson, but was excited as well.

Sister Wives airs on TLC.