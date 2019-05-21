Jim Carrey Under Fire Over Controversial Cartoon Depicting Alabama Governor Kay Ivey As An Aborted Fetus

Actor Jim Carrey has sparked outrage on the internet after drawing a cartoon depicting Alabama Governor Kay Ivey as a fetus being aborted, reported the Daily Mail. The provocative caricature was in response to Ivey signing into law a bill that would ban abortions in almost all situations, including rape and incest.

In the drawing, a caricature of Ivey’s head is drawn onto the body of a fetus attached to a placenta with an umbilical cord. From one side of the frame, a green hand can be seen inserting a needle into the womb and beginning to extract the governor while she smiles and gives a thumbs up.

The Ace Ventura actor posted the caricature to his Twitter account on Saturday alongside a caption in which he joked about making sure to terminate a pregnancy before the fetus because governor of Alabama.

The actor received backlash from Twitter users who were displeased with his portrayal of the governor. Many of them questioned his mental health and told him he needed to get help.

One user wrote, “I can’t imagine how lonely, dark and miserable it is inside your troubled mind & empty heart. Will pray for you.”

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

Another commented, “Thank you for the truly accurate (and therefore horrifying) portrayal of abortion… sucking out the brains of a PERSON because that person is inconvenient to you. You blessed the pro life movement with this.”

Yet another disgruntled follower chimed in with, “This should be the end of your twitter activity. Period. If anyone else would have posted it, they would be deactivated.”

Even Senator Ted Cruz felt the need to respond to Carrey’s drawing, writing that the drawing is not OK and then adding that “today’s left” is vicious, angry, and consumed by hate.

This isn’t the first time that the Bruce Almighty actor has fallen under fire for his provocative and controversial caricatures. Earlier this year, Carrey posted a caricature of President Donald Trump, blaming him for the mosque shooting in New Zealand.

Next to a caricature of Trump’s angry face with a swastika on his forehead, the actor wrote, “Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and children’s lives destroyed. All in his name.”

Carrey continued to write that if the Senate continues to allow Trump to encourage divisiveness, the Trump Presidency will become an extinction event.

In the caricature, Trump’s head is followed by a blazing tail of fire as he appears to be hurtling towards planet Earth.