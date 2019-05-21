Gemma Collins Flaunts 35-Pound Weight Loss In A Thong Swimsuit

Gemma also showed skin in a crop-top for the first time.

British reality star Gemma Collins is proudly flaunting her 35-pound weight loss in a revealing new snap shared to social media. Per The Sun, Gemma – who’s almost as famous for her viral social media memes as she is for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex – took to Instagram this week to show herself enjoying the sun as she lay on her front and showed off her assets in a rainbow animal-print swimsuit.

Collins showed serious skin in her colorful swimsuit as she enjoyed some sunshine while on vacation in Los Angeles, and revealed her love for the U.S. by sharing the upload with her 1.3 million Instagram followers while listening to the James Brown song “Living In America”.

The reality star and internet sensation – who also appeared in a viral promotional video for Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black – had her blonde hair flowing down in the picture as she also pulled down the straps on her bathing suit to give the world a look at her booty.

According to the site, the TV personality has dropped two and a half stone (which is equivalent to around 35-pounds). Gemma asked her more than 1 million followers on the social media site, “Who needs a Victoria’s Secret model when you’ve got the GC?”

While in Los Angeles, she’s been spotted hanging out with some famous faces, including Kim Kardashian’s bestie and Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular Jonathan Cheban as well as former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton.

Gemma’s also been showing off exactly how she’s been dropping the pounds while flaunting her impressive weight loss for the whole world to see.

The Sun shared video that Gemma had posted to social media this week which showed her getting active and enjoying a run around the Runyon Canyon to get into shape.

The clip showed the TOWIE star rocking a black sports bra and a pair of skin-tight high-waisted black leggings while Collins shielded her eyes from the West Coast sun with a pair of dark sunglasses covering her eyes.

“I got to the top of Runyon Canyon. It’s so good keeping my fitness up is so important,” Collins told fans while working out in the sunshine, adding that she’d always felt too self-conscious to wear a crop-top. “It’s good for the body – look at me, never worn a crop top before – it’s the way forward.”

“Exercise is very, very good for the mind, the heart, the blood. I’m just so happy. I feel free,” Gemma then continued. “I never thought I’d get to the top. Guys, girls, get your crop tops on. Get up the hills.”