The Spice Girls Reveal Their Huge Stage Ahead Of Opening Night After Their Production Rehearsal

There are only three more days until the Spice Girls kick off their “Spice World” 2019 tour. As time keeps ticking, more exciting things continue to get revealed.

Via their official Instagram account, they have shared the huge stage that will appear at each and every show they will perform at. The image displays their huge “Spice World” logo in the center of the stage lit up around a huge globe. The screens have the logo in a cartoon form with the text “Spice” written behind it. There also appears to be some stairs too meaning this is going to be a full-on pop production show. Stadium stages are usually huge and it’s clear these women are making the most of it by pushing the budget out. Fans have waited over 10 years for a comeback tour and they are clearly making sure everyone will be getting their money’s worth by making it a night to remember.

The Instagram caption states that their production rehearsals are done and that they are one step closer to being ready to perform nationally across the U.K. and Ireland.

The image has been liked by over 20,000 excited fans within three hours. Some have also commented with such passion, expressing their enthusiasm.

“My life came full circle… my dreams are coming true! #SpiceBoyForever,” one fan stated.

“Wow, the stage looks amazing. Can’t wait to see the show,” a fanpage wrote.

“WOW!! The stage looks massive! Tour Australia please!!” another asked.

Geri Horner uploaded a photo of herself with Melanie Chisholm rehearsing together on stage. Horner is wearing a white jumper with a long white T-shirt underneath with a pair of jeans, while Chisholm is rocking a sleeveless, cropped black Spice World t-shirt that shows off her toned arms and stomach, and “angel” tattoo that is written across the bottom of her stomach. The “Never Be The Same Again” songstress matched her look with a pair of sweatpants, staying true to her Sporty Spice persona.

On May 24, their comeback tour will start in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. They will go across the U.K. and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Despite Victoria Beckham not taking part in the tour due to other commitments, the ticket sales for the tour still went through the roof, proving the loyalty and passion their fans have for them.

On June 15, their legendary movie, Spice World will return to the movie screens nationally across the U.K., which The Inquisitr reported. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing in $151 million.