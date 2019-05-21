Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Will Use The Last Name ‘Cauchi’ After Their Wedding

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars will use Jax's legal moniker as their family name.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will use the groom’s family name after their wedding next month. The Vanderpump Rules stars, who are set to tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle on June 29, will honor Taylor’s late father, Ronald Cauchi, by using his last name as their family name.

Jax Taylor was born Jason Cauchi, and that is the name he used on the couple’s Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding invitations. Jax Taylor told Entertainment Tonight that he and Brittany will likely go by his legal name after the wedding as a tribute to his father, who died after a battle with cancer in 2017.

“It’ll be our family name. Our — for sure — our kids will have my last name.”

Taylor and Cartwright also plan to pay tribute to Ronald Cauchi by leaving an open seat at the ceremony and reception in his honor. Sadly, Jax Taylor is currently estranged from his mother, Marie Cauchi, and she will most likely not be at the wedding.

Of course, fans may have seen Jax Taylor’s married name coming. Last month, Taylor posted a photo of Brittany Cartwright at her bridal shower in which she held up a sweet gift— a handpainted sign that said “The Cauchis, Est. June 29, 2019.”

Jason Cauchi changed his name to Jax Taylor when he moved to Los Angeles to embark on a career in modeling two decades ago, according to E! News. In an emotional therapy session seen last season on Vanderpump Rules, Jax even asked his therapist to call him by his real name, Jason, explaining of his alter ego: “I’m over this person.”

Cauchi went on to explain his Jax persona.

“I was 19, 20 years old when I started this Jax person, living in this fictitious world of modeling and being around pretty people all the time. It’s a lot of pressure, so I had to feel like I had to tell stories for people to tell me. I’m a chameleon.”

The Vanderpump Rules star later got emotional about finding his former self, Jason, admitting that he’d “like to get to know that guy again.”

Since that time, Jason Cauchi has done a lot of soul searching as he strives to move past his Jax past.

As for those future Cauchi babies, Jax and Brittany have already revealed that they plan to start a family shortly after they exchange wedding vows.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” Cartwright told Us Weekly. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready.”

Jax Taylor went so far as to say he wants to start trying for a baby on the night of his wedding to Brittany. The Bravo star admitted that after finally sowing his wild oats he is ready for the next step that includes being on the PTA and being a soccer dad. Jax revealed he wants two kids while Brittany Cartwright is hoping to have three babies.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.