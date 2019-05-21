Karrueche Tran Celebrates Turning 31 In A Tiny Bikini

The 'Claws' actress is showing off her curves in a skimpy string bikini.

Karrueche Tran celebrated turning another year older in skin-baring style. The stunning model and Claws actress took to Instagram a few days after her 31st birthday on May 17 to flaunt her amazing figure for the whole world to see as she posed for the camera in a pretty tiny bikini to commemorate the big milestone.

The star wowed in a string black bikini with a multi-colored rainbow trim around both the string top and bottoms as she showed off some serious skin while resting her head on her hand next to a white staircase.

Karrueche had her long hair tied back and pulled away from her head while she showcased her seriously toned body in her skimpy swimwear.

The star tagged her location as being Mustique Island, which is a private island in the Caribbean, while also thanking her 8.6 million followers for sending along their birthday wishes as she turned 31-years-old.

But that wasn’t the only bikini snap Tran treated her followers to on the social media site this week.

Karrueche told her millions of followers that she was loving island life as she once again donned her swimwear to pose by the water.

In the snap shared on May 20, Tran wore a slightly more covered bikini look as she donned a navy blue two-piece which featured a cropped t-shirt style top which tied in a knot across the chest. She paired the darker look with high-waisted bottoms.

In addition to flaunting her toned body, the gorgeous Claws actress was showing off her multiple tattoos as she showed some skin – including a large inking on her left hand and arm – as she soaked up the sun on a dock by the water.

She accessorized the two-piece with several gold necklaces around her neck, a pair of large dangle earrings, a gold watch, and several rings on her fingers.

It was just last week that The Inquisitr reported that Tran was rocking her swimwear once again while hitting the beach in Miami, Florida, and revealed her serious curves in a plunging swimsuit as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State.

Karrueche has previously spoken out about how she wants her Instagram account to be a source of body positivity for her young fans.

“With a lot of my followers being young women, I try to be very positive and empowering. At times, I feel people don’t know how to be nice and genuine,” the star, who previously famously dated Chris Brown, told The Undefeated.

“There are so many gorgeous women posting perfect-life pictures. Some are real [moments], but some aren’t,” Karrueche continued.