The Spice Girls ‘Spice World’ Movie To Return To The Cinema Screens 22 Years Later

It’s only a matter of days now until the Spice Girls kick off their stadium tour across the U.K. and Ireland. If that isn’t enough, their Spice World movie released in 1997 is going to return to the cinema screens next month nationally across the U.K.

According to Bustle, the iconic film will return to the big screen for one day, on June 15. The group’s official fan page, Spice Girls News are hosting the screenings where fans can re-watch or maybe watch it for the first time at the cinema. There will be 60 screenings throughout the day across Bristol, London, Oxford, Manchester, Liverpool, Brighton, to name a few. They state that there is a double screening in London, the day they play a huge show at Wembley Stadium, a legendary football stadium which can hold up to 90,000 people for concerts. If you weren’t lucky enough to snatch a ticket for the show, maybe you can celebrate by visiting the movie theater in your leopard skin catsuit or Union Jack dress.

Spice World was a huge box office success when it was first released, grossing in $151 million.

Tickets to watch the film next month are currently on sale on Our Screen’s website.

Recently, band member Geri Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, revealed to The Sun newspaper that she wants everyone who keeps criticizing the band to just “f**k off,” which The Inquisitr reported.

“It’s human nature. I try and focus on what’s important now. Let’s enjoy what we have now, what’s real and what’s important,” she expressed when being asked why she thinks the public is so interested in the rumors side of things.

Geri shared that she wants the girls to get back into the studio to create new Spice Girls music. Emma Bunton previously revealed that unfortunately, there are no plans for that to happen, per The Inquisitr.

The group at the height of their fame were known for their huge amount of merchandise and endorsement deals. Over 20 years later, their marketing game is still very strong. The group revealed that they would be launching their own Little Miss children’s books where each Spice Girl will have their own book and story for fans to read. The Inquisitr reported this and also noted fans’ reactions to the news.

On May 24, their comeback tour titled “Spice World” will start in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. They will go across the U.K. and will play Wembley Stadium, London, three times. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.