Ciara Reveals That She Is Going To Harvard Business School

If anyone’s career continues to level up, it’s Ciara’s. The “Get Up” hitmaker recently released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, and now has some more exciting news to share with the world.

Nine hours ago, Cici revealed that she got accepted this past week to be a student at Harvard Business School.

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER,” she captioned her Instagram upload.

In the photo, Ciara is sparking a huge proud smile in a white jumper with a huge H written on it. The natural beauty is glowing and is really out here living her best life. So far, the post has been liked over 266,000 thousand times and has been commented on over 4,000 times by those really pleased for the “Goodies” chart-topper.

Ciara recently released her latest studio album under her own new record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The album so far has peaked at No. 9 on the U.S. Top R&B Albums and No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums.

According to her Instagram caption, Beauty Marks has achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales. Her single “Level Up” has gone gold and is close to platinum status while the overall album campaign has gathered in over 208 million global YouTube views. Her latest music video, the album’s title track, is an emotional mini-documentary celebrating the day of her wedding with Russell Wilson and the birth of her second child, Sienna, per The Inquisitr. Ciara edited and produced the video.

Her other latest single releases, “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You,” are also all included on the new record. Other collaborations include Kelly Rowland and Macklemore.

To promote the album, she uploaded a number of raw images to her Instagram that mainly consisted of her taking her clothes off, which The Inquisitr revealed. The confident entertainer continues to re-define what beautiful means by making others feel good in their skin, just like she does.

Earlier this month, the “Body Party” songstress turned up at the Met Gala event in style. In a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet, claiming that history had been made. The Inquisitr reported this as she did it with musician Big Freedia while dancing to her single “Play.”

On Instagram, Ciara has a huge following that boasts over 22.2 million.