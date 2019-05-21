Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Bikini Top And Mini-Skirt On Instagram

She may be back in Los Angeles, California, already, but Kourtney Kardashian is clearly still dreaming about her Caribbean vacation.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Monday to give her over 78 million followers yet another sneak peek into her girls trip to Turks and Caicos, where she continued celebrating her 40th birthday with her gal pals. This sun-soaked vacation resulted in lots of racy bikini pics from all the ladies, and fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know that Kourt is no stranger to showing off some major skin.

For her latest social media post, the mother-of-three flaunted her enviable figure in a black bikini top and matching skirt, which also featured some shiny beaded details. She was candidly pictured standing by the infinity pool at night while looking into her disposable camera and taking a few photos herself. She wore her long raven locks down in a messy style, and leaned on the wall with one hand while snapping pics with the other. While Kourtney’s super toned abs and ample cleavage catch the eye instantly, the photo also gives fans an inside look at the luxurious house the ladies rented for their tropical getaway.

Kourtney also reposted on her Instagram stories a clip of her girlfriends singing her a happy birthday while a massive cake is being served. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Poosh founder turned 40 last month, and while she celebrated both with her family (her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, her ex and father of her kids, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie) during a trip to Finland, as well as with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and many of her friends in a lavish birthday party in L.A., she and her gal pals decided to celebrate all together without any boys around.

The group included her younger sister Khloe Kardashian (who brought her baby True Thompson along), Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Larsa Pippen, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq, the family’s longtime friend Steph Shep, and a few more close friends.

Kim was the only one missing, but for good reason — she and husband Kanye West just welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, so she stayed at home while basking in the happiness of being with her new baby. And while the girls were back from their Caribbean trip on Sunday, they all gathered to attend Kanye’s Sunday Service, which, according to Kim’s Insta stories, was pretty emotional. “The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today,” Kim wrote.