Sofia Richie Strips Her Pants Off In Racy New Instagram Post

Sofia Richie has been wowing her fans recently with a string of sexy new photos from her latest photo shoot, and her new Instagram post is no different.

The model shared four new black-and-white pics from her shoot with photographer Dennis Leupold, including a racy one in which she showed a lot of skin. In the second snapshot, Sofia is seen undressing her suit pants, revealing a white bodysuit underneath that hugged her slim figure. Looking into the distance, she held the black pants with both her hands but kept the matching oversize blazer on, making for a very candid shot. She sported her dark blonde locks in a messy low bun, and appeared to be donning natural-looking makeup.

The 21-year-old also shared a couple of striking close-ups that really showed her gorgeous features and natural beauty. In the first one, she is seen closing her eyes and pulling her hair back in an effort to keep her messy tresses away from her face, and her pouty lips are on full display as she slightly parted them. Her nails are painted with a nude-colored polish, and she appears to be wearing the same bra that she previously showed in other photos.

In the second close-up, she is seen candidly looking away from the camera while holding the collar of her blazer, as a few of her locks partially covered her face. The fourth picture actually shows her look entirely, with Sofia looking super cool in an oversized pantsuit and matching black Oxford shoes. She leans on a chair with her left hand and wears her hair in a loose, messy manner, while gazing directly into the camera.

According to the photographer’s Instagram page, Sofia was styled by celebrity stylist Jennifer Mazur Style, while hair stylist Dimitri Giannetos was behind her purposefully-all-over-the-place hair, and makeup artist Setsuko Tate made sure her makeup looked as natural as possible.

Sofia’s new post garnered over 66,000 likes and nearly 250 comments in a matter of hours. Many of her 4.4 million followers rushed to the comment section to leave their praise, with one online user writing, “Smoking girl!” followed by a fire and a heart-eyed emoji, while another one chimed in, “Girl you are absolutely stunning.”

On Monday, Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter also made sure to rave about her pal Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line. She posted a few Instagram stories showing the makeup mogul’s new skin products, claiming Kylie “killed it yet again.”