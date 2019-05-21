WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Star Throws Shade At Brock Lesnar Following Surprise ‘Money In The Bank’ Victory

Brock Lesnar’s surprise return to WWE at Sunday night’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view proved to be quite controversial, as he ended up winning the show’s titular men’s ladder match despite not being among the eight scheduled participants. And it isn’t just fans who have been expressing their dissatisfaction with this booking decision, as former WWE superstar Chris Jericho posted a sarcastic tweet that poked fun at how the company chose Lesnar to be this year’s Mr. Money in the Bank.

Not long after Jericho tweeted his reaction to Lesnar’s win at Money in the Bank, the man who was mere seconds away from grabbing the briefcase and winning the men’s ladder match also took to social media to comment on the shocking outcome. On Monday afternoon, SmackDown Live superstar Ali shared a Twitter post that referenced Lesnar’s part-time status in WWE, which typically has him showing up only at select pay-per-view events and episodes of Monday Night Raw in the lead-up to those shows.

“Look on the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he’s done all year.”

As recalled by Wrestling Inc., Ali was a “strong pull away” from victory at Money in the Bank on Sunday, as he had made it to the top of the ladder and was very close to unhooking the briefcase containing a contract for a guaranteed title match. However, that was also when Brock Lesnar’s ring music hit, confirming him as a last-minute addition to the ladder match. He then shoved the ladder Ali was on, before setting it up again and climbing up to successfully secure the briefcase and win the match.

Ali had a little snark for Brock Lesnar after the latter’s big return and win at Money in the Bank on Sunday night. #Ali #BrockLesnar #WWE #MITB https://t.co/wXljG0SknT pic.twitter.com/pjyVWgM1ly — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 20, 2019

Lesnar’s appearance at Money in the Bank marked the first time he was booked to appear on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 last month, where he lost his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins. Prior to that, his last match was at the 2019 Royal Rumble in January, where he successfully defended the Universal title against Finn Balor.

Despite how the likes of Jericho, and now Ali, have been critical of WWE’s decision to give a part-timer like Lesnar a potential chance of winning another world championship, it appears that the company is still intent on making his win at Money in the Bank look like a big deal.

As recapped by Cageside Seats, Lesnar and his “advocate,” Paul Heyman, appeared on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, where they were confronted by both Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, as the two reigning champions essentially dared Lesnar to cash in on them. No cash-in took place, however, as Heyman said toward the end of the show that he will reveal next week whether Lesnar will be cashing in on Rollins or on Kingston.