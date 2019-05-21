Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had A Porn Addiction Before Meeting Husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith made a startling announcement on Monday’s episode of her Red Table Talk show. She told the panel that before she met her husband Will Smith, she battled with a serious pornography addiction, according to TMZ.

The theme of Monday’s episode centered around the effect that pornography can have on relationships. The 47-year-old’s daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris were present with the actress backstage when they started talking about pornography.

While discussing the impact it had on her life, Jada revealed that several decades ago before she met and married her husband, she had an “unhealthy” relationship with porn. Young and single, Jada was trying to practice abstinence, but she found herself obsessed with watching adult videos.

Willow then admonished her mother and grandmother not to stigmatize pornography, encouraging them to be open-minded when it comes to discussing pornography and sex.

“You know, people are already having problems with it so if we stigmatize it, it makes it more shameful and it makes it so that people don’t want to talk about it and then don’t heal,” Willow said.

At one point, Jada’s 18-year-old daughter asked her if her unhealthy relationship with porn came from an emotional place. Jada confirmed that she believes that she began getting involved with watching “profoundly” disturbing adult videos as a result of an emptiness that she was feeling inside.

Jada went on to say that she recalled seeing that Willow had looked at porn on Tumblr when she was younger, according to People.

“I remember the first time I went on Willow’s Tumblr, she was 10 or 11,” Jada said. “She was very matter of fact, she said, ‘I’m going to my Tumblr page but as we’re going to the Tumblr page you’re going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.’ So she’s just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr. I can’t believe kids are being exposed to this on a daily basis. I was profoundly disturbed.”

Jada went on to say that she had also been addicted to sex toys. She didn’t use them with her sexual partners, she explained, but while she was alone. This, too, was during her period of abstinence, and she says that she was interested in experimenting, but things got out of hand and she became obsessed with her toys.