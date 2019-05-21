‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Gets Mad When Her Kids Are Called ‘Half-Siblings’

On Monday night, Kailyn Lowry was live tweeting during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. She shared the preview for next week’s reunion special which shows her getting upset over a certain word that is being said. The mom of three shared with the preview a tweet that explained what was upsetting her so much.

It turns out, she didn’t like that Dr. Drew, who hosts the reunion specials, was referring to her children as half-brothers.

“I got soooo mad about Dr. Drew calling my kids half siblings. I know, they are. But stop referring to them as half brothers every single time.”

Kailyn is the mom of three boys, all who have different fathers. However, while they may technically be half-siblings, she doesn’t like them being called that.

Audiences were introduced to Kailyn on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her eldest son with then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. The two were young and although they tried to make their relationship work, the two ended up going their separate ways but continued to co-parent their son.

Kailyn eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married and had a son together. Javi was also a big part in the life of Kail’s eldest son. After Javi and Kailyn divorced, Kail had one more son with a man named Chris.

While the boys may have different dads, Kail has always raised them to be close and it is understandable that she would be upset over hearing them called half-brothers.

The mom of three had actually planned on not attending the reunion but decided to at the last minute. She revealed on Twitter why she decided to go at the last minute.

“Just so y’all know, I only agreed to the reunion 5 Pm the day before if I could give @potheadhair to the audience sooooo.”

At the reunion, Kailyn handed out some products from her hair care line to the audience. While she sat down and filmed for the reunion, it seems like she was more interested in sharing her hair products with the fans than anything else.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special is airing in three parts this year, different from any other Teen Mom reunion in the pasts. This is because the cast is not filming on stage together, but rather in separate segments. This was to avoid any unnecessary drama after an on-stage fight broke out at the last reunion. Fans can tune in to part two which will air next Monday on MTV.