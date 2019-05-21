WWE News: Mick Foley Introduces The New 24/7 Championship And It’s Already Been Won Twice

The new title it the old-school WWF Hardcore Title, but not.

On Sunday night at Money In The Bank, WWE announced that Mick Foley would introduce a brand new championship title this week. Speculation started flying around since he is the hardcore legend, but it didn’t end up being the old-school WWF Hardcore Title that people hoped for, but it’s close. On Monday night, Foley went out to the ring and revealed the brand new 24/7 Championship which brought a lot of attention right away.

The recap on the official website of WWE detailed how Mick went out to the ring and had a bag in his hands. He talked shortly about his time in WWE and how the past has now met the future, and he introduced the 24/7 Championship.

It’s a title that will be defended anytime, any place, and the falls are going to count everywhere. All that is needed is for a superstar to have a referee with them and get them to count the pinfall on the current champion for the belt to change hands.

Many figured it would be something like this after the announcement of Mick Foley being the person to introduce it. This also goes hand-in-hand with the new “Wild Card Rule” that Vince McMahon created a few weeks ago which allows Raw and SmackDown stars to jump shows each week.

It may be needless to say, but it wasn’t overly accepted very well by everyone on social media right away.

For those who may not remember the WWF Hardcore Championship, it was defended under the same 24/7 rules. Along with that, it a beaten up old title that was held together with duct tape and missing pieces. While this new 24/7 Championship is a shiny new belt, it’s essentially the exact same concept.

After Foley made his little speech, a number of superstars ran out to the ring to try and become the first-ever 24/7 Champion and win the title. Once some of the chaos slowed down, it was Titus O’Neil who captured the title to be the first superstar to possess the championship.

O’Neil’s title reign didn’t last long, though, as Robert Roode brought a referee out onto the stage with him for a title shot. Roode rolled up O’Neil on the Raw stage and had the ref count the pinfall to capture the title.

A few minutes later, Roode was seen hiding backstage and trying to run away so that no-one could get the title from him.

The WWE 24/7 Championship is a real thing and it is virtually a modernized version of the old WWF Hardcore Title. In just a few minutes, there have already been two superstars to hold the title and there are bound to be a lot more in a short period of time.