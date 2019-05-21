‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Gushes Over Boyfriend: ‘Can’t Wait To Get Married’

Although Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus keeps her relationship with her boyfriend John relatively private, the mom of two took to Twitter on Sunday to gush over him and their anniversary. The two have been in a long-distance relationship together, but manage to see each other often. Now, the two are celebrating one-year together.

“Can’t believe my boyfriend and I make a year what a journey and I am so grateful to have him by my side. He’s the person I dreamt of. Can’t wait to get married and have his babies.”

Audiences were introduced to Briana on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter. After giving birth, she continued to share her story on Teen Mom 3 along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella. The show was short-lived, though, lasting only one season. Briana and Mackenzie each maintained a strong social media presence and when rumors circulated that a fifth cast member would be added to the show, some fans believed Mackenzie would get the spot. In the end, Briana was chosen to continue her story on Teen Mom 2.

Briana joined the cast in 2017 and, at the time, she struck up a relationship with Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry who also appears on the show. The relationship caused some drama between Kailyn and Briana ending up in a fight at a reunion special. It is also part of the reason that the new Teen Mom 2 reunion was filmed differently than in the past.

On Monday, The Inquisitr reported that Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska spoke out about the new reunion filming format. Rather than having the entire cast meet on stage at once, they filmed separate segments. Chelsea admitted that it was “too bad” the entire cast couldn’t be on the stage together, but that things were “less stressful.”

Shortly after coming to Teen Mom 2, Briana gave birth to another daughter. She is the mom of two girls and has said she is taking her relationship with John slow. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana opened up to InTouch Weekly and talked about the possibility of an engagement in her future.

“John and I are VERY happy and everything’s still going really well between us. It’s like no other relationship I’ve had thus far and I’m super stoked about the way things are going but … no, there is no engagement at this time lol”

While they may not be engaged, it sounds like Briana is happy with her boyfriend and the two are fine with taking things slow.