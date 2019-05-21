‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Where Did Drogon Take Daenerys Targaryen?

Fans are speculating where Drogon took Daenerys in the Season 8 finale.

HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 finale tied up some loose ends. However, it also left some dangling and now fans are trying to work out where Drogon took Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after he flew off with her in Episode 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Iron Throne”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) kill his aunt and lover, Daenerys Targaryen, after she descended into madness and would to continue to do so if she was left alive. After he stabbed her and cradled her as she died, Daenerys’ dragon, Drogon arrived. While there was a tense moment that saw Jon expecting him to be burned alive with dragonfire, Drogon gently picked up his mistress and flew away, never to be seen again.

Now fans want to know where Drogon went.

HBO teased the audience at the very end of the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones with King Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) said he would search for Drogon since he hadn’t been seen since Daenerys’ death. At this point, Drogon hadn’t been seen for some time and all that people knew was that the dragon had headed east with the body of Daenerys.

As Harper’s Bazaar points out, Old Valyria is east of Westeros and a known location for dragons. Previously, this location was considered to be the “ancestral homeland of House Targaryens and their dragons.” So, to take Daenerys here, would be a homecoming, of sorts for the dragon as well as the Mother of Dragons.

Old Valyria is also the location that people infected with greyscale are taken. This Game of Thrones disease was seen on Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) after he was attacked by a victim of greyscale when he and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) were traveling through the location on their way to visit with Daenerys.

While Old Valyria seems the most obvious place for Drogon to take Daenerys, there are still a couple of other possibilities. Considering Drogon was first hatched in Essos, the potential is there that Drogon took Daenerys’ body to the Dothraki Sea or beyond, to the place the dragon first remembers.

In addition, it is possible that Drogon was taking Daenerys home to the Targaryen stronghold of Dragonstone. This castle has belonged to the Targaryens for generations and is now sitting idle once more considering the last remaining Targaryen, Jon Snow, has been banished to Castle Black.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.