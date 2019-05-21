‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Camille Grammer’s Teeth Diss, Again

Camille Grammer poked fun at her during an episode of 'RHOBH' last month.

Lisa Vanderpump appears to be holding a grudge against Camille Grammer.

During an interview with TooFab at World Dog Day in West Hollywood this past weekend, Vanderpump spoke about the comments Grammer made about her teeth on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last month and said their friendship has been “touch and go” ever since.

“She was a great friend of mine, and then she starts saying weird things about my smile, my teeth, my gum line,” Vanderpump said, according to a May 20 report. “I’ve never had a gum problem in my life! Never had a tooth problem in my life. That was the first thing, and then she kind of went on social media saying, ‘I regret it. I was drunk.'”

Prior to Grammer taking aim at Vanderpump’s teeth and gums, she admittedly had a bit too much of her cucumber martini.

During her rant against Vanderpump’s teeth, which occurred during a dinner date with the other women, Grammer, an ex-dental assistant, said she is “really funny about teeth” and didn’t like how Vanderpump’s looked before she got them done. She even went as far as to say she had “such an issue” with Vanderpump’s gums.

“I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps! Your gum line is receding!’ But now, they look great. At least you can stand her breath!” she added.

While Grammer did apologize for the comments she made on Twitter, explaining that she “can’t handle alcohol,” Vanderpump didn’t seem to like the comment and suggested to a fan that she was apologizing for being drunk, rather than the comments she made.

While Vanderpump and Grammer appeared to be on good terms earlier this year when Grammer attended the opening of Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, things between them seemingly took a turn for the worse after Vanderpump saw Grammer poking fun at her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans likely saw, Vanderpump reacted to Grammer’s comments in a blog post to her fans and followers by slamming Grammer’s comments as “garbage.”

“I was totally unaware that Camille had spewed such garbage and salivated over my absence from the group until I was enlightened, courtesy of Andy on WWHL,” she wrote. “She apparently had confided in one of my close friends, prior to this being aired, as we celebrated in Vegas, that she had regret in manufacturing BS at my expense.”

