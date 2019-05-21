Jenelle Evans’ Rep Speaks Out About Gun On Dashboard At Court Hearing

Last week, Jenelle Evans was in court to regain custody of her children and her husband was by her side. However, a photo of the couple outside the courthouse surfaced and showed what appeared to be a firearm on the dash of their vehicle. Now, Jenelle’s rep has released a statement to Us Weekly, admitting that there was indeed a firearm and explained that it was out in the open for legal reasons.

“In the state of North Carolina, if you aren’t a felon you can have a gun with no permit. The gun has to be in ‘plain sight’ if you do not have a concealed carry permit. This is so when the cops pull you over or you’re out in public you cannot even have your shirt over the holster or you will be charged with a felony.”

The children in Jenelle and her husband David’s house were removed after David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Now, the two have been in court to try and regain custody.

Viewers were introduced to Jenelle Evans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with a son. The relationship between her and her then boyfriend didn’t work out and Jenelle’s mother ended up getting custody of her son. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, still has custody of her son.

Jenelle went on to have a son with her boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Their relationship did not work out either and Jenelle has had custody of their son up until Friday, May 10. On that day, her son was taken from daycare. The following week, Jenelle and David’s daughter, along with David’s daughter, was removed from their care.

Following the incident with her dog, MTV decided to cut ties with Jenelle. Although she had been sharing her story for nearly a decade on the show, a spokesperson for MTV told Us Weekly that they had “no plans” on covering her story for the next season.

While Jenelle may not appear on Season 9B of Teen Mom 2, she will appear on the reunion special which will be aired in three parts. In the past, the entire cast would appear on stage together, but for the first time, the reunion was filmed in different segments with most of the girls appearing on stage individually to avoid any unnecessary drama.

The first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday night on MTV.