Has Kristen Doute Had Plastic Surgery? ‘Pump Rules’ Star Addresses Boob Job Rumors After Brian Carter Split

Kristen Doute is dishing on her bigger breasts.

Did Kristen Doute get a boob job?

According to a report shared by The Daily Dish on May 20, the Vanderpump Rules star recently faced speculation in regard to her breast size after sharing a photo of herself wearing a bikini. In response, Doute denied having gone under the knife.

“My boobs are real. I didn’t get implants. Sometimes they’re bigger than usual,” she explained.

Also in her post, Doute applauded the maker of the bikini she was wearing, Inamorata, and told her fans and followers that if she had gotten a breast augmentation, they would already know because she’s open and honest about absolutely every aspect of her life.

While Doute hasn’t had any elective surgeries quite yet, she did undergo facial reconstructive surgery years ago after falling out of an Uber car and hitting her face on the vehicle’s bumper.

“The big bummer… was that I actually had just gotten fillers like two weeks before that,” she told Andy Cohen, via Radar Online, at the time. “What a waste!”

During the surgery, three titanium plates were put in Doute’s face.

At the end of last year, after the surgery was complete, Doute spoke of the easy fix she uses to get rid of her “under chin” and confirmed she’s been using Kybella injections, which eliminate fat, just as Cartwright has done for her own double chin.

Below is the photo that sparked rumors of a possible boob job.

In other Doute news, the reality star is currently involved in an on and off relationship with Brian Carter. As fans saw throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Doute and Carter found themselves at odds frequently over how much, or how little, Carter was pitching in for their home’s bills.

Although Cartwright confirmed during the first installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion that she was “single,” she has since been seen with Carter on at least one occasion and recently, Doute opened up about the dynamic between them.

“Just like every normal couple, we are experiencing ups and downs with our relationship and are working through this together … when the cameras are not rolling,” Doute told Page Six earlier this month, via a rep. “As we are still figuring out what the future holds for both of us, we are considering ourselves single.”

To see more of Doute and her co-stars, don’t miss the third and final installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion tonight, May 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.