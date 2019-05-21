Leah Messer Has ‘No Plans’ To Get Back Together With Jeremy Calvert, But Reportedly Says ‘Never Say Never’

With Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert talking more in an effort to better co-parent for their daughter, many Teen Mom 2 fans are holding out hope that the two will rekindle their romance. While they were once married, they divorced but have maintained a good relationship for their daughter. Now, a source tells Hollywood Life that Leah is single and while she has “no plans” to get back together with her ex-husband, the mom of three also says, “Never say never.”

“Leah and Jeremy know that fans would love to see them get back together. However, Leah considers herself single at the moment, and has no plans of getting back together with Jeremy. What the future holds — nobody really knows. But, for now, they’re just really good friends. They talk daily.”

Rumors about a possible reconciliation started swirling after Leah and her boyfriend who appeared on the newest season of Teen Mom 2 split. Leah and Jeremy had started talking more over social media and fans wondered if perhaps there was still something there between the two. Rumors continued to run rampant after Leah posted a photo of herself in New York with Jeremy while they were filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. In the photo posted to Instagram, both Leah and Jeremy were smiling and Leah said in the caption that she and Jeremy would “always be a team.”

The source added that Leah will always have a “special place in her heart” for her ex-husband. However, the mom of three isn’t looking to get into a relationship at the moment, either with her ex or with anyone else. While she may not be looking to get back together with her ex-husband, the source admits that Leah says, “Never say never.”

“She wants to take a step back and focus on what’s best for her and her girls, and business opportunities. She doesn’t want be in a relationship right now.”

Recently, Leah Messer took a girls trip to Costa Rica with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and, if photos posted to social media are any indication, both moms had a great time. Not only that, but Leah has also been sharing a lot of photos of her three daughters to Instagram and it is clear she is taking time to truly focus on herself and her family rather than a relationship. Most importantly, Leah seems very happy in the photos she posts.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently ended, but the reunion special will be airing in three parts starting Monday night on MTV.