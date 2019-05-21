‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Will Be A Bridesmaid In Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding

Brittany Cartwright confirmed the news.

Lala Kent has officially been added to the bridesmaid lineup for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s third and final installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, Kent will be seen revealing to host Andy Cohen that after previously being left out of the lineup, Cartwright had changed her mind and offered her a spot in her bridal party.

“I asked Lala because it was tearing me apart,” Cartwright explained, according to a report shared by People magazine on May 20. “But at the end of the day, Lala is one of my very best friends. I talk to her all the time. The bond that I have with all these girls is we understand each other and know what we’re going through more so than anybody.”

During an earlier episode of Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright was seen asking a number of her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and Kristen Doute, to appear in her wedding as bridesmaids while adding Katie Maloney to her bridal party in the matron of honor role. Then, just one episode later, Kent was seen giving Cartwright a trip for her and Taylor in celebration of their engagement. Right away, she felt guilty about not asking Kent to be a bridesmaid.

While Kent and Cartwright weren’t always super close, they’ve been quite close over the past several months and gone on a number of vacations with their fiancés together, including a getaway to Miami, Florida, and another to The Bahamas, at the end of last year.

In addition to Cartwright’s Season 7 engagement, Kent also became engaged during production on Vanderpump Rules but her engagement wasn’t filmed, which came as no surprise to fans. After all, her movie producer fiancé, Randall Emmett, has made it clear that he will never appear on the show.

Cartwright and Kent’s fiancés have become quite close friends and earlier this year, they visited Tampa, Florida together. During their trip, the couples shared tons of photos of one another and appeared to be having a great time as they took in the sights of the Gasparilla Film Festival, where they hosted a Q&A session for Vanderpump Rules fans.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, Kent, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. Tonight marks the final episode of the seventh season as the reunion continues for the third week in a row.