Farrah Abraham’s Topless Post Turns Super Religious, Farrah Says ‘Jesus Loves Me’

Farrah Abraham’s Instagram is known for launching controversy. The Teen Mom OG star is frequently subject to slamming. Given the trolling nature of many responses, this 27-year-old mostly appears to ignore the backlash. Not all comments are overlooked, though.

On May 19, Farrah took to Instagram for a topless update. Posing in nothing but cut-off daisy dukes, the Nebraska-born mother flashed her assets in semi-profile. The picture came splattered with text encouraging fans to “save the date” for Farrah’s upcoming birthday – she turns 28 on May 30.

Decidedly unconservative as the snap was, the comments section seems to be channeling all things conservative. Namely, a religious approach that Farrah now sees herself directly involved in. One fan launched the conversation with a comment.

“Girl all I can say is u need to go to church and u need Jesus u need to accept him in your hurt [sic] and stop living like this it’s not healthy for you or Sophia God u and remember Jesus loves you”

Void of punctuation as the comment was, it did seem to be sending a clear message. It also happened to be one that Farrah replied to. Farrah’s comment seemed a touch self-defensive, though.

“@cenagirl_1 Jesus loves me you didn’t know we were family??????? Girl you missin OUT”

A user appearing to be named Jill also sent out a religion-centric comment. Sadly for Farrah, their words leaned more towards a stab.

“Jesus loves everyone but I can promise he is disgusted with your behavior and the role model you are NOT,” they wrote.

This likely refers to Farrah’s headline-making sex tapes. Once a core member of Teen Mom OG, this mother of one was “fired” from the MTV franchise in March, per Cosmopolitan. The magazine reports Farrah’s departure being one of choice, though – Farrah was said to be leaving Teen Mom OG to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry.

Many of Farrah’s fans stem from the Teen Mom franchise. Given the mostly wholesome social media presence of the show’s other stars, Farrah stands out. Unlike Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, or Leah Messer, Farrah tends not to fill her Instagram with family-friendly snaps. While Farrah’s updates do include her daughter Sophia, her penchant for nude, topless, or sexually suggestive pictures seems more prominent.

Replies to Farrah’s May 19 update also saw fans question why “God gave her that child” alongside suggestions that both Farrah and her daughter “need” Jesus.

Farrah has 2.3 million Instagram followers. Religion isn’t the standard topic of conversation for this account’s comment section. Clearly, there are exceptions to the rule.