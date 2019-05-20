‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reveals Late Father Will Have A Seat At His Wedding

Jax Taylor's dad passed in December 2017.

Jax Taylor’s father, the late Ronald Cauchi, will be at his wedding, in spirit.

While attending the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s 4th annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, the Vanderpump Rules star and his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, revealed that they are planning to have a seat for Cauchi, who passed away in December 2017 after a battle with cancer.

“He’ll definitely have a chair,” Cartwright told Us Weekly.

“He’ll have a seat somewhere,” Taylor added. “I have some ideas.”

Taylor first confirmed the death of his father in late 2017 on Twitter. At the time, he told his fans and followers that he was completely heartbroken.

“I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” he said at the time. “I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad.”

While the death of Taylor’s father was completely heart-wrenching for the reality star, his boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, said that dealing with the loss, and having Cartwright at his side, made him a better man.

“I think Jax went through a lot after losing his father and I think he can really change the course of his actions and choices,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I think Brittany is good for him.”

In addition to having the support of his now-fiancee, Taylor was also surrounded by his family and friends, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, when he traveled back to Michigan to attend his father’s funeral service.

Taylor and Cartwright are getting married next month in a castle near her hometown in Kentucky.

As fans will recall, the couple experienced hardships in 2017 prior to Cauchi’s death due to Taylor’s infidelity. Fortunately, after reconciling at the end of that year, they were able to get their relationship back on track, and in June of the following year, Taylor proposed to Cartwright at his father’s favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, the Neptune’s Net restaurant.

Taylor and Cartwright also sought therapy after getting engaged in an effort to ensure they are headed down the right path as they prepare for their marriage, and prepare to start a family with one another once they wed.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. Tonight, the cast will be seen in part three of the reunion.