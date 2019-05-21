Quentin Tarantino Issues Plea For No ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Spoilers Ahead Of Cannes Premiere

The famed director asks early viewers to keep the film's top-secret plot to themselves.

Quentin Tarantino really wants audiences to be surprised by his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The famed director posted an unusual request on Twitter and Instagram ahead of his 9th film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this week in which he issued an appeal to early viewers to keep things spoiler-free after watching the film.

Cannes audiences will see Tarantino’s story of Rick Dalton, a fading Western TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth, (Brad Pitt) set in California during the time around the Manson murders in 1969. The plot for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been shrouded in mystery, and Tarantino wants to keep it that way. Stories involving Charles Manson (Damon Herriman), Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), Steve McQueen (Damian Lewis), and Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) will reportedly all intersect in the top-secret film, according to AV Club.

In a typed appeal to his fans, Quentin Tarantino wrote that the cast and crew of his film worked hard to make something “original.” Tarantino then asked that Cannes audiences to allow everyone after them to discover the film’s story for the first time on their own and implored them to “avoid revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film” in the way that they did.

You can see Quentin Tarantino’s spoiler request for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below.

While the actual plot for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood remains one of Hollywood’s biggest mysteries, producer David Heyman recently told Entertainment Weekly that it is not a movie about the Manson murders. But the notorious cult leader and his murderous family do play an integral part in the film as DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton is the next door neighbor of Sharon Tate, one of Manson clan’s most famous victims in the real-life murders.

“It’s the three classes of Hollywood,” Heyman told EW. “There’s the high Hollywood of Sharon, the declining star of Rick, and there’s Cliff, who lives farther out and with more humble means.”

While Quentin Tarantino is known for his films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown and Django Unchained, Heyman said Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the 56-year-old director’s “most personal film.”

Herman added that Tarantino, who grew up in the 1960s and ’70s in Los Angeles, has not only created his most personal work with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but that it features a secret story that makes the film his most moving to date.

You can see the trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below.