Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Game 4 Start Time As Warriors Go For Sweep

The Golden State Warriors look to sweep away the Portland Trail Blazers and clinch a fifth straight NBA Finals berth.

The Golden State Warriors stand on the brink of a fifth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals, and a chance at winning a third straight championship, and all they have to do is close out the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Four of their Western Conference Final series on Monday night. No NBA team has appeared in more than four consecutive NBA Finals series since since the Boston Celtics ended a streak of 10 in a row with the 1966 Final, as recounted by the San Francisco Chronicle. And only four teams other than the Warriors have accomplished the feat of making the Finals four years in a row since 1966. The Warriors will try to punch that ticket in the game that will live stream from the Rose Garden.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers fourth and potentially final game of their NBA Western Conference playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,980-seat Moda Center at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, May 20.

That start time is 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Blazers-Warriors Game Two tipoff time will be 2 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, May 21.

The Warriors also made a bit of history in Game Three, rallying from 13 points down to win the game — making them the first team in NBA playoff history to win back-to-back games in which they trailed by at least 13, according to NBA.com.

The Warriors will be missing three star players for the potentially decisive game, however with Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Iguodala all expected to be in street clothes for the game, according to SB Nation.

As for Portland, they must win not only to stay alive, but to have a chance at accomplishing something no NBA team has ever done — come back to win a playoff series after falling behind 3-0.

“Obviously it’s frustrating,” Portland star Damian Lillard told NBA.com. “You look at the numbers and there’s a slim chance of you winning the series like that, but we’ve got a lot to play for. Obviously you never know when the first time it’s going to happen. We could be the first team to do it.”

Stephen Curry scored 36 to lead a Golden State comeback in Game Three. Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA conference semifinal Game Four do-or-die matchup live stream online from the Pacific Northwest, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite television provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game stream live for free and without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Warriors vs. Blazers game — and all other live NBA Playoff games in that period — for free.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.