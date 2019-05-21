Jessa Duggar Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To Husband Ben Seewald

Ben Seewald just celebrated his 24th birthday over the weekend.

Jessa Duggar is ready to give birth to her and Ben Seewald’s third child in June. It won’t be long before they are a family of five, but first, there are birthdays to celebrate. Coming right after both Lauren Duggar and Jill Dillard’s birthdays is Ben’s and his reality star wife has a few sweet words about him that have fans in awe.

The expectant mom took to her Instagram account to express her feelings for the birthday boy. Ben turned 24 on Sunday, May 19, so Jessa decided that it was a perfect time to speak from her heart. She first called him her best friend. Jessa has always maintained that she married her BFF and it reflects that in her post. She went on to name all the things that she loves about him, including his humbleness, his compassion for others, and his generosity.

The Duggar daughter called him a great role model for their two boys, Spurgeon and Henry. Ben apparently has a nifty collection of hats that the boys love to try on. Jessa also loves her husband’s enthusiasm, which is evident in the video clip that she shared.

The cute video has Ben and Spurgeon sitting at the table eating their own individual pints of ice cream. The birthday boy was enjoying the uniqueness of the Haagen-Dazs ice cream flavor called honey salted caramel almond. He was totally amazed that it had real honey in it, not just flavoring. Ben is known for being a healthy eater, so this was good news for him.

Ben described the delicate balance of flavors he was experiencing. He loved the saltiness and the sweetness, which he thinks is just perfect. He then asked Spurgeon to describe his. The three-year-old wasn’t quite as eloquent, but he was adorable trying as hard as he could.

This seems like yesterday… @BenSeewald It’s hard to believe we’re celebrating 4 years today! Thank you, Lord, for your kindness to us. ???? pic.twitter.com/ez0DyGkWO2 — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) November 1, 2018

Jessa ended her long post by saying, “I married way out of my league, and I know it! There’s no one else I’d rather do life with.”

Duggar fans were impressed by her message to her husband, but a few did question why she thought she wasn’t in his league. She most likely didn’t mean it in the way that some interpreted it to mean as she was saying how he was an example to her in how much time he spends reading his Bible and praying. She may have meant that he outshines her in that area.

Jessa Duggar will be the first out of five women to give birth in her family. Josiah and Lauren just announced that they are expecting. You just never know who could be next. A new season of Counting On is expected to air sometime in the fall.