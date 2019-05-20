‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Jack Fall For Lauren?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren is suddenly convinced that Jack needs a love life. Her concern for her friend came out of nowhere, and over the past couple of weeks, they’ve carried on a serious flirtation. Could it be that Jack will fall for Lauren?

Despite his misgivings, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) roped her husband Michael (Christian LeBlanc) into helping her set up Jack (Peter Bergman) on a date, according to SheKnows Soaps. For weeks now, Lauren has talked about Jack needing to get back out there after Kerry (Alice Hunter) turned out to be Dominique and betrayed Jabot. But Jack has kept his focus entirely on keeping Jabot afloat, which Lauren should appreciate given that Fenmore’s future hinges on Jabot’s continued success.

Lauren sets up a working lunch for herself, Jack, and Claire (Kristen Carey). After she talked Claire up to Jack, when they are all at lunch together, Michael rushes in and needs Lauren’s help with a leak at their place. For a while, Jack and Claire continue their meal, and things seem to go well. However, Jack eventually realizes that Lauren set them up, and he and Claire discuss it. While she’s interested, Jack begs off with work. Claire gives Jack her card and asks him to call her if he changes his mind about things.

Of course, Lauren and Michael congratulated themselves on doing such a great job on an unsuspecting Jack. They don’t realize that he’s onto their game. Lauren and Michael just want to see their friend as happy as they are. Later at Jabot, Lauren apologizes to Jack for foisting a date on him without his knowledge. Jack forgives Lauren, and she tells him how many wonderful women are out there for him. When she kisses him on the cheek and leaves, Jack smiles.

The Inquisitr reported for May sweeps spoilers that Y&R head writer Josh Griffith revealed, “Jack is ready to bounce back after the Kerry/Dominique fiasco and will start to see someone he shares a history with in a new light.”

Could that someone be Lauren? It’s almost unthinkable considering what a strong relationship she and Michael appear to have. However, Lauren and Jack do have a shared history in that they had a fling together at one point in their lives, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that they connect romantically again. Of course, such a course of events would enrage Michael.