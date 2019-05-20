Reese Witherspoon & Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Fight Over Who Has Better Friendship With Jennifer Aniston

Everyone wants to be BFFs with Jennifer Aniston — even her closest friends!

During a recent visit to The Ellen Show, Reese Witherspoon was promoting Big Little Lies as well as her upcoming Apple TV series, The Morning Show, where she stars alongside Jennifer Aniston. Of course, Reese touched on the friendship that she shares with Aniston, telling Ellen that she and Aniston always have “the best time” together. That’s when DeGeneres showed off her funny side, asking Reese if she thinks that she and Jen have a better time together than her and Jen.

“Well, I mean, Jen and I know each other better because we’re really, really good friends and we just finished our television show that we have coming out together, it’s called the Morning Show,” Witherspoon joked with the comedienne.

Right after Witherspoon said her piece, DeGeneres clapped back.

“Yeah, she told me she needed a break, she was glad it was over.”

Reese then went on to ask Ellen if she really thought that she and Jennifer were better friends to which Ellen replied that it was “obvious” that they do. After the TV personalities go back and forth with each other for a little bit. A little later in the show, Ellen decides to call up the Friends star and ask her who she is better friends with. At first, Aniston ignores Ellen’s call because she is running on the treadmill but she eventually gets back in touch with the talk show host to answer her question.

On the phone, Ellen tells Jen that Reese thinks that she is better friends with her but Aniston to set the record straight once and for all.

“I just wanna settle this once and for all that you and I are better friends than Reese and you,” the 61-year-old asks.

Much to her delight, Aniston sides with her and confesses that she is, in fact, better friends with her than she is with Reese.

“Yes honey, we’ve cleared this up. Haven’t we? Yes darling, that’s based on almost 30 years of knowing each other.”

Ellen then ends the call by smiling and saying that it’s “done” before she says goodbye to Jennifer. During the call, Witherspoon was no longer on the couch with Ellen but by now, she’s probably heard the news. And as The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Aniston and Witherspoon have teamed up for an original Apple TV show. The ladies appeared at an Apple event in March to tease the new show to fans.

In the intro of their short speech, Witherspoon told the audience that the show will “pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between the men and the women of the high stakes world of morning news shows” and give an insider’s view on what goes on in the day in the life of a morning news anchor. Aniston then went on to explain the upcoming series in a little bit more detail for fans, saying that it will explore ” the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace.”

It was announced that Apple TV+ would be launching in the fall, though the release date of The Morning Show was not revealed.