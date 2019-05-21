Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette,’ Episode 3: Hannah Brown Faces Shockers During Her Next Round Of Dates

Hannah Brown had a pretty great first round of dates during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette and spoilers suggest that the next batch airing during Episode 3 will be pretty good too. The guys are going all-out in trying to earn Hannah’s love and roses and things will reportedly get a bit wild at times during the May 27 show.

Spoiler king Reality Steve shared his episode-by-episode spoilers in a new blog post and he revealed some essential details about Episode 3. These dates of Hannah’s take place in Los Angeles again and there will be two group dates and a one-on-one.

The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve detail that the first group date of Episode 3 involves a photo shoot with animals. The spoiler guru said he wasn’t sure of the entire group of guys on this date of Hannah’s, but he thought it was either six or eight bachelors who participated.

Reality Steve noted that he knew for certain that Peter Weber, Dylan Barbour, Grant Eckel, Garrett Powell, and Devin Harris were involved. While viewers will have to wait to get more details about what goes down on this date, The Bachelorette spoilers signal that Garrett the golf pro ends up with the group date rose.

Apparently, while this date was taking place, production went to the house where the guys were and pulled Tyler Gwozdz out of filming. Despite the fact that he got the first one-on-one of the season, Gwozdz apparently never makes it to the second rose ceremony. Instead, he is booted.

Reality Steve shares some relatively vague tidbits regarding what he learned about the situation, suggesting that more information can be found online for those interested in doing some digging. As The Inquisitr detailed earlier, it seems that there have been some allegations made against Tyler by women who supposedly have known him, but it appears that this is all unconfirmed publicly so far.

Hannah’s one-on-one in Episode 3 is said to go to Connor Saeli. Unfortunately, Brown apparently was sick at this point, so Saeli just spent some time with her at her place for a mini-date of sorts. The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve note that Connor reportedly got the rose.

Brown’s second group date in Episode 3 involves American Pie actor Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen. Eight bachelors join Hannah for a class that covers topics like female anatomy, nursing babies, changing diapers, and labor pains, and this is surely created to make the guys squirm and allow for Biggs to make some saucy jokes.

Reality Steve’s spoilers share that the guys on this date are said to include Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron, Cam Ayala, Matteo Valles, Jed Wyatt, John Paul Jones, Kevin Fortenberry, and Jonathan Saunders. Mike is the suitor who receives the group date rose from Hannah on this outing.

Loading...

Instead of an evening cocktail party, The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Hannah and her guys will have a daytime tailgate party instead. At some point, a few of the bachelors will tell Brown that Ayala supposedly opened up about his health in a way that was engineered to get a pity rose from her.

Ayala posted a lengthy note about this health situation of his last December via his Instagram page. Viewers will have to tune in to Episode 3 to see what prompts the guys to bring this up with Brown as well as to see how she reacts, but it sounds as if this doesn’t go well for Cam.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Hannah will pull Cam aside and eliminate him during the date, not even waiting until the rose ceremony. Given that, it seems that Brown will believe what the other guys tell her and feel ready to send Ayala packing.

At the rose ceremony, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers note that Hannah will go on to eliminate Joey Jones and Jonathan Saunders. Episode 4 will show Hannah Brown and her remaining guys traveling, heading to Rhode Island for the next round of dates.