‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Bodacious Booty For The Camera

Anastasiya Kvitko is known as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” for a reason. As fans of Kvitko know, the bombshell regularly takes to her Instagram account to show off her curvy figure to her 9.8 million-plus Instagram followers. Sometimes, the brunette beauty rocks a bikini in her NSFW snapshots while other times she rocks regular clothes. But no matter what, one thing is for sure — the 24-year-old always looks stunning in each and every photo that she posts.

In her most recent image, Anastasiya gives her fans a little something to talk about in another hot shot. The bombshell lies on a bed covered with white-colored linens, facing her backside to fans. She rocks a white crop top and a pair of salmon colored pants, showing off her toned booty to her legion of fans. Though only the side of her face is visible, the model looks gorgeous in a face full of makeup complete with eyeshadow, eyeliner, highlighter, and lipgloss. She completes her look by wearing her long, brown locks down and curled.

Since the post went live on her account, Kvitko’s fans have given the photo a ton of attention with over 127,000 likes in addition to 2,200-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Anastasiya know how beautiful she looks while countless others chimed in to let her know that her body looks stunning.

“Wow what a gorgeous woman,” one follower commented.

“Wowoooo [sic} my GOD. You are beautiful and so nice dear.”

“To declare my love for you is so special brought these beautiful flowers the most beautiful flowers that I found I know that you deserve much more than this but they are special because they were planted by me Congratulations you are very special I love you,” one more super fan wrote.

Loading...

And this is not the only time over the course of the past few weeks that the social media sensation has delighted her fans with a sexy photo post. As The Inquisitr shared, Anastasiya flaunted her flawless figure in a sexy bandeau bikini that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. The model’s toned and tanned tummy and thighs are also on display in the image, which appeared to have been taken on the deck of a rooftop pool.

The bombshell completed her look by wearing her long, dark locks down and straight with a black visor on top of her head. She tagged fashioned retailer Fashion Nova in the post and just like her most recent image, this one earned the beauty plenty of attention with over 187,000 likes as well as upwards of 1,700 comments.

Slay all day, girl.