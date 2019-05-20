Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Keeps His Shooter’s Identity A Secret

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam Newman knows who shot him, but he tries to throw Paul off the scent with some misdirection.

He hadn’t even been back in Genoa City for a week when Adam (Mark Grossman) got shot in the gut by a supposed memory recovering bullet. After surgery, Adam woke up and remembered his whole life, including his childhood, according to SheKnows Soaps. While Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are suspicious of Adam’s quick memory recovery, Victor (Eric Braeden) wants his family to help him create a good life with Adam included, The Inquisitr reported. However, it’s all just a bit too convenient for Adam’s siblings, and they are unwilling to accommodate Victor’s request.

As for Adam, there is a lot in his past that he would like to forget. Especially heinous is how he stole Sharon’s (Sharon Case) baby Faith and passed her off as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victor’s. Another low moment is when Adam hit Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) daughter Delia and left the scene of the accident causing her death.

Although there are things Adam would like to forget, the identity of his shooter isn’t one of those things. Adam knows who shot him, and when Paul (Doug Davidson) comes to question him, Adam tries to throw him off the scent. Adam tells Paul that somebody from Nevada wanted to shoot him over his gambling days as Spider. Paul rushes off to investigate that lead.

RT and give a warm welcome to Mark Grossman who makes his #YR debut today as Adam Newman! @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/7S2fZ6Zgmn — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 13, 2019

Adam gets on the phone and calls somebody who isn’t in Genoa City to update them on his situation. He explains that he’s been shot, and Adam asks his unknown accomplice to help him find a fall guy for the shooting because he wants to handle the entire investigation himself without any interference from Paul or other authorities.

Many viewers believe that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) shot Adam, and it would make sense that Adam would want to protect her since he feels especially guilty about his litany of past misdeeds. However, many other people could have pulled the trigger including Nick, Billy (Jason Thompson), or even Victor or a henchman. Both Nick and Billy hold grudges against Adam while Victor may have gone to a serious extreme to ensure that his son regained his lost memories. Whoever it was, Adam knows, and he will deal with the shooter himself.