Instagram Sensation Cindy Kimberly Stuns In G-String Panties & Crop Top

This past weekend, Instagram model Cindy Kimberly stunned her fans with another sexy photo.

As fans know, the black-haired bombshell has already amassed an insane following on social media with over 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone. The model was launched into superstardom a few years ago after pop star Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on social media and asked his followers who she was. Since then, Kimberly has gained a ton of fame and her popularity continues to skyrocket. And in her most recent social media post, Kimberly makes her fans’ jaws drop.

In the NSFW photo, the model poses against a giant window, tilting her head to the side. She shows off her stunning figure in a pair of scandalous white g-string panties and a matching crop top that showcases her toned and tanned body. The 20-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of gorgeous makeup. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 259,000 likes in addition to 840-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to welcome Cindy back since she hasn’t posted an update in a while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure. Of course, there were a few other fans who simply took to the post to comment with a series of different emojis.

“Wow the queen of the game,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“Motivation picture, thank you,” another follower wrote on the post.

The 20-year-old has not been posting a ton of photos on her Instagram account in recent weeks but when she does, she definitely turns the heads of her followers. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Kimberly posted a stunning photo of herself as she walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. In the gorgeous snapshot, Cindy stands in front of a blue step and repeat bearing the Billboard Music Awards and MGM Grand logos.

The Instagram star wears her long dark locks down and straight. She also boasts as a gorgeous makeup look comprised of highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, and lip gloss. The model shows some major skin in a form-fitting gold gown that drapes all the way to the floor on one side. The dress features an insanely high thigh slit on the other side — flashing some major leg in the process. Like her most recent photo, this one also earned Cindy plenty of attention with over 840-plus comments.

Hopefully, Cindy makes her next post sooner rather than later.