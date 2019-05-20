Ohio Middle School Students Accused Of Putting Urine, Semen In Teachers’ Food

'District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident,' says a statement from Olentangy Local Schools.

Two kids at an Ohio middle school are accused of adulterating food served to teachers with urine and semen, Columbus’ WMCH-TV reports. The incident is believed to have happened last Thursday, but is only now being reported in the media.

The Home Economics class at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Columbus was making crepes last week when somehow urine and semen from one or more students made it into the batter. As The Columbus Dispatch reports, a student, who was either one of those allegedly involved or who simply filmed it for their own amusement, filmed the substances being added to the crepe batter. Those crepes were then served to “several” teachers, as the French pancakes were being judged for an end-of-year event.

Video of the adulteration was circulated to other students, and eventually caught the attention of school administrators — after the teachers had eaten the crepes. At least five adults, either teachers or other staff, are believed to have eaten the adulterated crepes.

Once video of the alleged adulteration reached school officials, they contacted a school resource officer, who then contacted the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement is sending the batter to a lab to see just how adulterated it was (if at all), as well as to extract DNA samples that could be tied to the student or students who allegedly committed this crime.

Law enforcement and school officials are talking to eight students. If connected to this crime, they could be charged with assault with a bodily substance.

Media has been banned from the school grounds until further notice, and teachers and staff are reportedly under orders not to talk about this incident.

In a statement, Olentangy Local Schools said that the safety and security of its students and staff are of the utmost importance, and are working to support the teachers who may have been served the contaminated crepes.

“Leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions.”

According to Slate, urine is 95 percent water and is sterile, so unintentionally consuming a small amount of it is unlikely to cause any harm. Similarly, as Planned Parenthood explains, swallowing semen is generally safe. However, bacteria that cause STDs such as gonorrhea and chlamydia are transmitted via semen, and such infected semen can infect the throat. That means that if the student or students who allegedly contaminated the crepe batter with semen had an STD, it could cause throat infections in the teachers who ate the contaminated crepes.