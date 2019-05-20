Former ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Enjoys Stunning Baby Shower With Slade Smiley, See All The Instagram Photos

Gretchen Rossi celebrated her baby shower over the weekend.

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley celebrated a star-studded baby shower over the weekend in Los Angeles.

As she awaits the birth of her first child, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star was joined by her fellow Bravo TV stars, including Peggy Tanous, Patti Stanger, D’Andra Simmons, Scheana Marie, Lizzie Rovsek, and Phaedra Parks, in Laguna Beach, California.

“I have to say thank you to each and every one of you for being here today,” Rossi said during an emotional speech, via People.

“You guys know how long this journey has been for Slade and I. We have been together now for 10 years. We have been trying for a baby for the last four and half years and, oh my gosh, this is such a blessing from the good Lord above.”

Rossi and Smiley began dating several years ago after Smiley engaged in a couple of relationships with other Real Housewives, including Jo De La Rosa and Lauri Waring-Peterson. Then, after getting engaged during the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the couple began trying for a baby through in-vitro fertilization due to Smiley’s past vasectomy.

Although Rossi and Smiley’s journey towards parenthood wasn’t always the easiest, the couple couldn’t be more grateful to be starting a family together and have already named their baby girl Skylar Gray.

Skylar Gray is due in July.

Loading...

According to another report regarding Rossi and Smiley’s baby shower, which was shared by Us Weekly magazine, her past comments about her struggle to conceive and the early months of her pregnancy were revealed.

“Physically it was difficult on my body. It’s funny because when you get pregnant, and you gain weight, it feels worth it because at the end, you have a baby,” she told the magazine in February.

“But when I went through IVF, I gained 10 pounds within three weeks and I’ve never done that before in my life. I got cellulite in places that I’ve never had cellulite before.”

Rossi first began appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s fourth season and continued to appear on the show in a full-time role through Season 8. Since then, Rossi has been rumored to be rejoining the cast of the series but has yet to do so. That said, she did appear on the show in a cameo role during its 12th season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV this summer for Season 14.