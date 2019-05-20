Madison Beer Wows In Lace Top And Tiny Mini Skirt As She Poses On Candlelit Stairs On Instagram

Madison Beer may not post to Instagram every day, but when she does take to the social media platform, her uploads certainly do not disappoint. The singer recently shared a new photo to her account that wowed her millions of followers and was sure to send pulses racing.

The new Instagram upload to Madison’s account came on Monday, May 20, and captured the 20-year-old putting on a gorgeous display as she sat upon a set of candlelit stairs. The beauty was a vision in white as she struck her pose, showing off her incredible figure in a stunning ensemble that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Madison sizzled in a sheer white lace top that left very little to the imagination. The tight number flaunted an an ample amount of cleavage and hugged every inch of the star’s flawless figure, highlighting her enviably trim waist. As for her lower half, the “Fools” singer sported a dangerous short white mini-skirt that perfectly outlined her curves. The piece barely grazed past her upper thigh, showing off her long, bronzed legs and — had it not been for the singer expertly crossing her legs — could have exposed a little more than intended.

The bombshell completed her sultry look with a pair of pointed white heels and added an extra layer with a drapey white coat, which fell down her shoulders to expose her lingerie-like top even more. Madison also added a thick gold ring and plate necklace for a bit of bling, and wore her signature brunette tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Despite the dim lighting of the sensual shot, her stunning makeup look featuring a smokey eye and light, glossy lip were still very much apparent, allowing her striking features to shine.

Fans of the pop star went absolutely wild for her most recent Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already racked up over 423,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as thousands of comments from her 12.7 million followers complimenting Madison on her jaw-dropping display.

“This is gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was a “real princess.”

“You’re truly the prettiest human being alive,” commented a third.

Other fans expressed their love the for the singer’s latest single “Dear Society.” Madison released the track, as well as its music video, last week on Friday, May 17, and it’s quickly become a favorite among her fans. The song is also the first single off of her upcoming debut studio album, which is expected to be released sometime this year.