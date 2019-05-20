Victoria Justice Flashes Underboob In Tiny White Bra And Thigh-High Mini Skirt

Victoria Justice has largely shed her former teen image – the Zoey 101 and Victorious star is now 26 years old. Victoria’s latest Instagram update is showing fans her stunning smile, stylish fashion sense, and feminine silhouette.

On May 20, the singer and actress updated her account. Three snaps are taking Victoria back to the weekend – the caption has mentioned meeting Vanessa Williams and Robin Thicke. It has, however, opened with a reference to her “lewk.” There’s plenty to look at.

Victoria has opted for off-whites, full color coordination, and a style that matches her sports ground backdrop. The “lewk” is comprised of a thigh-high A-line skirt and blazer with button details. The latter matches Justice’s bandeau bra. While the stylishly-paired underwear isn’t overly revealing, it is flashing this sensation’s cleavage (along with a hint of underboob).

The first snap shows Justice outdoors in daylight. The second and third take on an indoor and likely evening setting – the iCarly alumna is seen posing with Williams and Thicke. Fashionistas may wish to swipe to the right for the footwear alone here. Victoria’s satin pink stilettos are contrasting her otherwise white outfit, although they do match a set of rosy lips and pink stripes on the skirt’s side.

Fans have been leaving replies. One seemed a touch frustrated per their comment.

“i’m tired of getting notifications that you posted but everytime [sic] i click on them THEY AIN’T ABOUT YOUR ALBUM”

The sentiment was echoed by another fan, per their words.

“vic drop the album NOW or i’m gonna hyperventilate”

Elsewhere, the Florida-born beauty was called “so purdy” and “stunning.”

While Victoria’s fame largely stems from older appearances, her recent resume doesn’t come blank. In 2018, she featured in Robot Chicken. Over on the small screen, Victoria has had roles in Bigger and Summer Night. The star has, however, not released a single or album since 2013.

Loading...

Nonetheless, Justice is popular on social media. Her Instagram following currently sits at 16.6 million. She is followed by Camila Cabello, Bella Thorne, Ariana Grande, and Olivia Culpo. Her feed showcases Instagram-adored trends of hippie vibes and in-vogue outfits. Whether posing in oversized jackets or bohemian denims, this girl is nailing her style.

A quick scroll through Victoria’s feed will also show the odd famous face. An April update (seen above) saw Victoria joined by high-profile model and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin.

Today’s update had racked up over 155,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Over 600 comments were left. Fans wishing to keep up with Victoria should follow her Instagram.