Josiah & Lauren Duggar Expecting Baby No. 2, First Ultrasound Photo And Baby Bump Revealed

Congratulations to Josiah and Lauren Duggar on their exciting baby news.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have some good news to share. They are expecting another baby that is due sometime in the fall. The announcement comes just seven months after Lauren suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. The reality stars are ecstatic to become parents to this new little bundle of joy.

Lauren is the fifth girl in the Duggar family to get pregnant, not including cousin Amy King. The exciting news was shared on the couple’s Instagram, as well as reported by People. The exclusive photo from the magazine shows Josiah kissing Lauren on the cheek as they are both holding up a sign that says, “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.” Another shot has them holding up the first ultrasound photo of the baby.

Josiah and Lauren consider this baby that they miscarried last fall as their first child. The daddy-to-be recently posted a sweet Mother’s Day post letting his wife know how much he loves and appreciates her. He also made it a point to call her a mother, even though she was unable to hold him in her arms.

On the couple’s Instagram account, they sent out a sweet message letting everyone know how grateful they are for this pregnancy, while also acknowledging their first child in the post. They also revealed that they named the baby Asa.

“So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby After Miscarriage: 'Rainbow After the Storm' https://t.co/FG8TIdatvz — People (@people) May 20, 2019

Loading...

More photos can be seen on TLCme of the baby’s nursery. There is also the first photo of Lauren’s cute baby bump. She is definitely showing. Duggar fans are delighted that they are expecting again. It was a shock when the news came earlier this year that Lauren had been pregnant and miscarried her and Josiah’s first child. They were offered plenty of support. She admitted how tough it was to go through, but attributed that she got her strength from leaning on God, and encouragement from her family.

There is a good chance that there will be a picture of five baby bumps of various sizes coming out soon, although they better hurry because Jessa Seewald is due for her third child next month. Also expecting is Kendra, Anna, and Joy-Anna. Many fans still believe that Jill and Derick Dillard will be making an announcement as well, but that is just speculation at this point.

It was also revealed with the baby announcement that another new season of Counting On will begin sometime this fall on TLC. There is certainly more than enough happenings in the Duggar family for many more seasons to come.