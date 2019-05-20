Shanina Shaik Is Vacation-Ready In Seriously Skimpy Checkered Bikini In Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Shanina Shaik is back on Instagram with yet another sizzling snap, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The social media upload in question was shared on Monday, May 20, and certainly did not go unnoticed by the babe’s 1.8 million Instagram fans. In the sexy snap, Shanina was captured basking in the sun as she stood out on a balcony, the gorgeous view of the blue ocean water providing a breathtaking background behind her. Even more eye-popping than the serene scenery was the 28-year-old’s impressive figure, which was put completely on display in a minuscule checkered bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Shanina wowed her followers in a skimpy two-piece bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The tiny top hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous bosom, putting an ample amount of cleavage on display. Meanwhile, the matching bikini bottoms were even more revealing. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary — and exposed the Australian bombshell’s dangerous curves and long, toned legs thanks to its high-cut design. The waistband of the piece sat high on Shanina’s hips, drawing eyes to her enviably flat midsection and washboard abs.

The beauty opted to skip accessories for her vacation-ready look, letting her bronzed figure take center stage in the NSFW shot. She was captured running her hands through her long, dark hair, which was worn in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. Pursing her lips, Shanina tilted her head up to feel the warmth of the sun on her face, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model were quick to show their love for her most recent social media post. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already accrued over 6,800 likes after just 15 minutes of having been posted. Dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display also poured in.

“Beautiful body,” one fan wrote, while another said Shanina was “like a dream.”

The model has definitely been longing for summer as of late. A quick glance at Shanina’s feed will reveal that the beauty has been posting bikini snaps on a regular basis, and her followers have been absolutely loving them.

Just last week, the stunner shared yet another sultry photo, this picture capturing the model rocking an insanely tiny two-piece bikini. This time, she wore a teal number that was even skimpier than her ensemble from her most recent upload. The barely-there swimwear exposed every inch of the babe’s dangerous curves, sending her fans into a frenzy.