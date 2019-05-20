‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chloe Returns With A Vengeance

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of May 20 through 24 brings the final episodes for two in the Rosales family with news of the matriarch’s imminent arrival. Plus, Elizabeth Hendrickson returns as Chloe along with Greg Rikaart as Kevin and Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea.

Both Noemi Gonzalez and Jason Canela wrapped up their runs as Mia and Arturo as they left Genoa City for Miami. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, they got some closure before they headed out of Genoa City. At Lola’s (Sasha Calle) encouragement, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) decided to step up and forgive his brother and soon-to-be ex-wife for cheating on him. Rey and Arturo left things with a hug and promises to keep in touch.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lola and Rey won’t be alone in Genoa City for long though because soap opera veteran Eva LaRue will appear on the show this summer as their mother, Celeste Rosales. She begins filming for the role this week, and viewers will likely see her included in storylines in about six weeks. LaRue previously portrayed Dr. Maria Grey on ABC’s now-defunct sudser All My Children. She appeared in the role from 1993 to 1997, again from 2002 to 2005, and then during 2010 and 2011.

On June 3, actor Tyler Johnson will step into the role of Theo Vanderway. Actor Nic Luken originated the role earlier this month, and Johnson will take over soon. He will work with Summer (Hunter King) at Jabot as part of the new Jabot Collective, and he’s also started a flirtation outside of work with Summer.

RT and give a warm welcome to Mark Grossman who makes his #YR debut today as Adam Newman! @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/7S2fZ6Zgmn — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 13, 2019

Melissa Claire Egan will bring Chelsea Newman back to the canvas in June. Last week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) looked at text messages from Chelsea that he never answered. However, he may end up reaching out to her with Adam (Mark Grossman) back home.

Mark Taylor portrayed Detective Eddie North on today’s show investigating Adam’s shooting, according to Soap Hub. Tomorrow, Kristin Carey brings Claire Smith to the storyline.

Finally, Greg Rikaart is filming again for his role as Kevin Fisher in Genoa City. Kevin left with his wife Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and their daughter Bella. While Rikaart is back, The Inquisitr reported that Hendrickson will likely pull double duty as Chloe on Y&R and as Margaux Dawson on General Hospital. Look for Chloe’s arrival to be a surprise given the nature and history of Chloe’s past Genoa City returns.