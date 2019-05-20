Nicki Minaj Flaunts Skimpy Pink Fendi Garment In New Music Video With Chris Brown & G-Eazy

Today the music video for “Wobble Up” was released which features Chris Brown, G-Eazy, and Nicki Minaj. After the song had already achieved over 7.1 million streams on Spotify, it was about to time they dropped the music video for the track.

After it being released to Brown’s official YouTube channel 6 hours ago, the video has gathered in over 1.6 million views real quick. Someone who stood out in the clips was Miss Minaj. As always, her fashion game is always bold and strong. One look that was most memorable is the skimpy pink Fendi sports bikini-style garment she is owning. The top half shows off her chest and cleavage, which is on full show. Her toned legs are on display as she has dark long curly hair. The “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker looks confident in her own skin as she raps about her most famous asset wobbling.

Another look Nicki is sporting is an all-snake skin outfit which looks super fierce on her. On Instagram, she uploaded a still from the music video which sees her in a bright neon yellow and pink leotard with a multi-colored print gown to cover her arms. Minaj isn’t messing around, she is giving her fans a whole lookbook in this video despite being the featured artist.

Talking of fashion, she recently attended this year’s Met Gala event. She wore a baby pink corset-style dress that had a super-long train that followed her up the stairs. Her hair was super light and complemented the whole look. Her heels which also matched the ensemble had been tied up around her legs to give it that finishing touch. Something that did surprise her fans was that she didn’t understand the meaning of the theme for the night. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” implying the guests should dress over-the-top and eccentric, something Minaj is always known for doing.

“I have no clue because up until tonight, I had no idea what camp was,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Social media were very surprised by her confession and expressed their thoughts, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

Minaj has released four studio albums — Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint, and Queen. All which have peaked within the top two on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2 which is scheduled to be released in August.

On Instagram, Nicki Minaj has over 102.8 million followers.