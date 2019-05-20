Twin Models Renee & Elisha Herbert Go Topless For ‘Maxim’ In New Photo Shared On Instagram

Renee and Elisha Herbert not only share their matching beauty, but they also share a whole career in modeling, often appearing side by side in photo shoots, as evidenced by the posts they share on their Instagram pages. On Monday, Renee took to the popular social media platform to post a sultry photo of herself and her twin from a recent photo shoot they did with Maxim Australia.

In the snapshot in question, which was also shared on Maxim Australia‘s own Instagram page, the 19-year-old models are featured together as they stand waist deep in a pool while wearing nothing at all on their torso. Both beauties have their are holding onto their own shoulders, placing their arms strategically over their chest in order to cover up their breasts and censor the photo. On their bottom half, the models are rocking a pair of white bikini bottoms. Renee’s swimsuit, on the left, ties on the side, sitting low on her figures in a way that accentuates her itty bitty waist and full hips. Elisha’s, on the other hand, doesn’t tie on the sides but sits equally low on her hips.

Elisha is wearing a gold necklace with letters that spell out Maxim, while her sister has on a simple gold chain around her neck.

Both models are wearing their light brown hair slicked back and wet, suggesting they had recently taken a dip in the water for the photo shoot, captured by Australian photographer Neil Dixon. They are sporting a gorgeous golden brown smokey eye that makes the blue of their irises stand out, while bronzer helps accentuate the structure of their faces.

Their matching bikinis, pose, hair and makeup make the two models almost indistinguishable. At first glance, the onlooker could think that the photo is a montage of the same person, which Maxim sometimes does.

The post racked up more than 67,000 likes and over 340 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Renee shared the photo with her impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers, which, interestingly, is the exact same number of followers Elisha has on Instagram as well.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the twin models took to the comments section to praise their beauty and share their enthusiasm over their photo shoot with the famous magazine.

“Okay! Uhmmm kill me already,” one user wrote.

As Renee indicated on her caption, the issue they are featured in will come out this month.