Josephine Skriver Flaunts Major Cleavage In Dangerous Tiny Pink Dress On Instagram

Whether she’s on or off the runway, Josephine Skriver knows how to serve up a look. The Victoria’s Secret Angel did just that this morning with a sexy new Instagram post that sent her millions of followers into an absolute frenzy.

The upload was shared on Monday, May 20, and captured the stunner modeling a gorgeous ensemble in a series of three snaps that certainly turned up the heat. The first shot caught Josephine donning a huge smile as she peered out the window of her hotel room in Cannes, France, while the second two candidly caught her walking around outside. Each photo in the trio saw the 26-year-old sporting the same ensemble: a dangerously short, blush pink dress by designer Alexander Terekhov that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The tight mini-dress barely grazed past the model’s upper thighs, showing off her long, toned stems, while the skirt and the bodice met high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The barely-there number also featured a wide, plunging neckline that left very little to the imagination. The style barely contained Josephine’s voluptuous assets, flaunting an ample amount of cleavage and revealing that the babe opted to go braless underneath the garment. To add another layer to her eye-popping look, the Danish bombshell sported a matching pink blazer that fell well past the hem of her dress underneath, highlighting its shortness even more.

Josephine gave her ensemble a casual vibe by adding a pair of chunky white Chanel sneakers and ankle-high white socks and sported a pair of trendy, round, pink sunglasses while she stepped out for the day. She added bling to her look with a set of thick, gold hoop earrings and adorned her fingers with rings, including one on her middle finger that resembled a slithering snake. The beauty wore her light brown tresses up in a high, messy top knot with a few stray wisps of hair falling in front of her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine.

The supermodel’s 5.9 million followers didn’t hold back on showing their love for the steamy series of snaps. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 201,000 likes within just seven hours of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting Josephine on her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking gorge,” one fan wrote.

Another said she was “stunning.”

“I love this color on you!!! So beautiful,” commented a third.

Josephine has been serving up some serious looks while attending the Cannes Film Festival this past week. Just yesterday, the stunner took to her Instagram again to show off the red carpet look that she sported for the premiere of the upcoming film A Hidden Life. The beauty wowed in a gorgeous strapless gown from designer Ali Younes that flaunted major cleavage and her long legs, which was sure to turn some heads as she attended the festival.