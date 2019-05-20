Colombian Bombshell Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Top For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez recently realized a dream held by many models, gracing the pages of the coveted 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out on May 8. Now, she is still sharing the many jaw-dropping photos from her shoot with her growing legion of Instagram followers. On Monday, the Colombian model kicked the week off by sharing a sweltering photo of herself in bikini bottoms — and a very revealing top. The result is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the Medellin native is featured on a paradisal beach as she rocks an interesting top — one that consists of several silver chains that hang down from a chain structure which wraps around her neck and back, as a regular bikini top would. The top lacks any lining, creating a piece that barely contains the model’s chest. However, the chains are strategically positioned in a way that covers her up and censors the photo, making it Instagram-friendly. According to her photo gallery shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s website, the intricate top the model is wearing is by Grace Bijoux.

The Sports Illustrated model teamed her sultry top with a pair of white bottoms that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her body’s natural curves, particularly her wide hips and toned abs.

Alvarez Hernandez, who also goes by Wella for short, is facing the camera as she shoots an intense gaze at the onlooker. She parts her lips slightly in a seductive way. She is wearing her chocolate-colored hair swept to the side, styled down in loose, beachy waves. In addition, the model is coquettishly holding a strand of hair in her left hand.

The post — which Alvarez Hernandez shared with her 76,600 Instagram followers — garnered about 1,500 likes and more than 60 comments within an hour of having been posted, meaning it will likely garner a great deal more attention over the next few days. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Colombian beauty took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, and to compliment her on being featured in the magazine.

“It sure doesn’t feel like Monday now!” one user wrote, sharing their enthusiasm with the model.

“You make gorgeous look easy,” another admirer chimed in.

As the report by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, Alvarez Hernandez jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this year to shoot her spread. The spread was photographed by Yu Tsai, on Paradise Island.