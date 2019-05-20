Bombshell Sierra Skye Spreads Legs Open, Flaunts Major Underboob While Posing In Skimpy Pink Bikini

It’s a new week, which means fans can expect plenty of new bikini photos from Instagram sensation Sierra Skye.

As fans of the blonde-haired beauty know, Skye has amassed an impressive following on Instagram, boasting over 4 million followers — a figure that seems to be growing by the day. While the stunner usually shares provocative photos with fans, she also impresses her legion of followers with fashion-forward pictures, as well. But it’s her most recent post that is really getting her fans riled up.

In the sexy new post — Sierra spreads her legs open while posing on a khaki-colored lounger. The social-media star shows off her flawless figure in a skimpy pink bikini that features plenty of cutouts on the top, exposing ample amounts of cleavage and underboob. The bottom of the suit also features a little cutout, one which allows Skye to show off her toned tummy to her fans. The bombshell wears her long blonde locks down and curly, and sports a face full of beautiful makeup for the photo op. She completes her stunning look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Even though the photo was posted to her account a short time ago, it’s already earned Sierra plenty of attention from her followers, attracting over 22,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While many fans commented on the photo with flame and heart-eye emoji, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Sierra’s body looks in the photo.

“You are a very beautiful woman that [sic] you have an excellent day Greetings from Cancun,” one follower commented.

“So very sexy Sierra I worship you my Goddess,” a second supporter gushed.

“100% beautiful smooth and sexy body,” one more admirer chimed in.

Loading...

A few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that Skye had turned heads in yet another sexy swimsuit. In that NSFW photo, the model looks nothing short of amazing while posing in leopard print one-piece bikini which leaves almost nothing to the imagination. The photo is taken in a back yard, and a big patch of green grass — as well as a tan-colored umbrella — are visible in the shot.

Sierra stands front and center in the image, showing off her amazing body while posing in a swimsuit that features a criss-cross neckline and a peek-a-boo top. The bikini exposes ample amounts of cleavage for the camera while also showing off plenty of Skye’s toned and tanned legs. Like her most recent image, this one also earned the stunner plenty of accolades from her 4 million-plus followers — quickly garnering over 114,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Fans can catch all of Sierra’s sexy bikini photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.